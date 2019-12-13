Moushumi Chatterjee's Daughter Payal Dies at 45

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee's daughter Payal Dicky Sinha died on Thursday. She was 45. Payal was detected with type 1 diabetes and was in bed in a comatose condition since 2018. Reportedly she breathed her last at 2 am.

Moushumi Chatterjee's family is yet to make any statement on the death.

In 2018, Moushumi Chatterjee and her husband had appealed to the Bombay High Court seeking Payal's custody after her husband prevented them from seeing her.

In the petition, Moushumi had alleged that their daughter was discharged on April 28, 2018 and put on “home care” with the doctors prescribing her physiotherapy but the treatment was discontinued.

As soon as the news broke out, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to express his grief. He wrote, “Saddened to hear of the demise of Payal Chatterjee! Have seen her a lot in my childhood days! Deepest condolences to Moushimi Chatterjee ji and family!”

Moushumi Chatterjee was last seen in Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Piku. Known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema, Moushumi made her debut with Bengali hit film Balika Badhu in 1967. She stepped into Bollywood in 1972 with Shakti Samanta’s Anuraag. She played the role of a blind girl, which earned her wide acclaim. The movie had received a Filmfare award for Best Picture.

