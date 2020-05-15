Move Over Dark, Here Are 7 Other Foreign Language Netflix Shows You Can Binge Watch

The Netflix original Dark, a German science-fiction thriller created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, has slowly gained momentum with its global popularity. Initially, it was compared to Duffer Brothers' Stranger Things, but the show carved a niche with its mind boggling twists. It also boasts of a great ensemble cast consisting of Louis Hoffman, Lisa Vacari, Andreas Pietschmann, Mark Waschke among others.

By the time, season 2 was released, Dark had gained popularity in India as well. The show will reportedly be returning for its 3rd and final season in June 2020.

However, till the 3rd season drops, here are some under underrated but critically acclaimed foreign-language shows on Netflix, that we recommend for people who love content beyond the barriers of language.

Elite

This Spanish show created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona is a teen high-school drama and thriller rolled into one. It tells the story of three working-class students who enroll into an exclusive private (elite, if you may) school in Spain which leads to often-seen clash between the uber-wealthy and the poor. And then a student gets murdered. Elite is a show that has managed to not get ruined after its 3rd season and if you had to stop watching Riverdale as it got more and more ridiculous, here is a better alternative for you.

Fauda

This show created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff have been inspired by their own experiences on the Israeli defence forces. Fauda tells the story of a retired agent who gets pulled back into the field when he learns that the Palestinian fighter he had killed is still alive and is planning to strike. This political thriller is much more than its premise and shows the human sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict. The show is bilingual and uses Arabic and Hebrew.

Kingdom

This list wouldn't have been complete without a South Korean show. Kingdom, directed by Kim Seong-hun is Netflix's first original Korean series. The series is a political period horror-thriller show, which tells the story of a crown-prince whose kingdom faces an unexpected problem when the King is suddenly declared dead, and a mysterious plague spreads. The series is adapted from the webcomic series The Kingdom of the Gods, which was authored by the screenwriter of Kim Eun-hee.

The Valhalla Murders

This Icelandic thriller created by Thordur Palsson tells the story about an Oslo detective with skeletons in the closet. He returns to his native country to help find a serial killer with clues in photographs. The Valhalla Murders or Brot (literally Violation) is perfect for people who love the murder mystery and true crime genres.

The Naked Director

This Japanese historical dramedy directed by Masaharu Take tells the true story of the notorious pornographer Toru Muranishi who scandalised the regulations-loving 1980s Japan. Considered a revolutionary by many, Muranishi, the self-proclaimed emperor of porn, was resilient against the laws prohibiting pornography. The show traces his journey from a salesman to becoming the most famous Japanese patron of porn.

Grand Hotel

This Spanish show created by Ramon Campos and Gema R Neira is the story of a young man who infiltrates a posh hotel as a bell boy to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his sister, a maid in the same hotel. The show deals with a shady family that will go to any extent to keep their property. Grand Hotel has been remade in the US starring Eva Longoria and is set in present day Miami.





Jinn

The first-ever Arabic Netflix show created by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya, Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani is an amalgamation of teenage drama with the supernatural. It revolves around a group of teenagers, with Mira in the center who accidentally causes two Jinns, one good and one evil to enter into the earth's realm, wreaking havoc into her high school life. Even though the first season has been widely loved, whether the show will be renewed for another run is still to be seen.

Follow @News18Movies for more