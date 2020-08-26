Move Over Kokilaben Rap, Rashi and Binod Mashup is Keeping Netizens Hooked

Just when the internet was just about to recover from Binod memes, it found another to set foot on to - "Waha Kaun Tha?” The internet is hooked to the viral Kokilaben parody and how. From popular celebrities to streaming platforms to news channels the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap has not seen the end of its meme addiction yet.

Amid all this, netizens are busting their brains to find answers to the important question, "Rasode mai kaun tha?" The Internet being the strangely creative place it is has become witness to one of the most incredible mashups of the year.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, like many others, seemed stressed about finding answers to the pressing question and links between Rashi and Binod.

He wrote on Twitter, “Binod Rasode is a former aluminium cooker dealer who now is a minor internet trend. He sold his cooker dealership once he became a trend but soon realised that he fucked up. He’s now selling partially cooked chana.”

Binod Rasode is a former aluminium cooker dealer who now is a minor internet trend. He sold his cooker dealership once he bacme a trend but soon realised that he fucked up. He’s now selling partially cooked chana. https://t.co/1tNIHVjPfj — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) August 26, 2020

Gulshan’s tweet was an answer to actress Richa Chaddha’s tweet who wrote last night, “Last week's Binod is this week's Rasode. Who is Rasode? Can someone please tell me.”

Another Twitter user also replied to her question saying, “Rasoda means Kitchen in Gujarati. "Rasode mein kaun tha!" is a funny dialogue from the serial "Saath nibhaana Saathiya" (Star plus) by a main character Kokilaben Modi. Somebody made a funny song-video out of that sequence from the serial and it went viral.”

“Hahaha ok. Copy that. Didn't realise it was not a name, a non-Hindi word. Thanks,” responded Richa.

Rasoda means Kitchen in Gujarati. "Rasode mein kaun tha!" is a funny dialogue from the serial "Saath nibhana Saathiya" (Star plus) by a main character Kokilaben Modi. Somebody made a funny song-video out of that sequence from the serial and it went viral. — Dr. Paramita Nandi (@ParamitaNandi4) August 25, 2020

Coming back to the viral rap song, the hit meme content of the week is the brainchild of Yashraj Mukhate who decided to take up the dialogue exchange and give it an upbeat twist with the most unthinkable rhythms and melody. The amusing and catchy vibe of the new sensation went viral within hours of its release and has been the talk of the town since.