Move Over Priyanka & Nick, Sophie & Joe Make Heads Turn With Their First Red Carpet Appearance

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their first red carpet appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

News18.com

Updated:October 4, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ thesophieturner
While the world cannot get over Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' constant PDA, latter's brother Joe, and his actress fiance Sophie Turner have joined the bandwagon as they made their first red carpet appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

The couple attended the Louis Vuitton show, wherein they were clicked in colour-coordinated outfits. Dressed in hues of black and grey, the couple turned up the heat as they made their way to the show.

While Jonas looked dapper in a grey suit, the actress stunned in a black shirt and a grey skirt which she teamed with thigh-high black boots.



Sophie and Joe also took to Instagram to share a PDA-filled picture of them from the show.

"With my love in Paris," Sophie captioned the romantic picture.

View this post on Instagram

With my love in Paris ♥️

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on



On the professional front, Sophie, who became the household name after playing Sansa Stark in American fantasy drama Game of Thrones, recently finished shooting its last season and will next be seen in Dark Phoenix as Jean Grey.

For the uninitiated, Joe and Sophie started dating in November 2016. The two announced their engagement on social media a year later.
