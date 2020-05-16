Move Over Thanos, This Marvel Theory Projects Hulk as the Main Villain in Avengers 5

Avengers: Endgame proved Thanos to be the deadliest villain the mighty Avengers had to fight. However, the superheroes might have to face bigger threats if one of them turns out to be a villain they have to get rid of.

A new Marvel theory making rounds on Reddit suggests that Hulk can be a potential villain for the Earth's mightiest heroes in Avengers 5. The theory takes references from comic book run called World War Hulk combined with the events of Endgame.

In Endgame, Bruce Banner's Hulk severely injured his arm as he snaps his fingers to bring everyone back, while Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow sacrifices his life for the greater good. However, Tony Stark aka Iron Man gets all the credit for the victory.

The theory speculates that losing Natasha and resentment towards Tony might transform Hulk into a villainous character in Avengers 5, a plotline explored in World War Hulk comics.

Explaining his point, the Reddit user wrote, "Banner gets depressed, starts thinking if only I was as strong as I was on Sakaar I could have snapped and brought Natasha back and/or defeated Thanos and save her from having to sacrifice herself. This leads to the "Devil" Hulk coming out which in the MCU will basically be a vengeful violent version of the super-strong World Breaker Hulk brought on by Banner's guilt and anger."

Meanwhile, a stand-alone on the character has not been attempted since 2008's The Incredible Hulk which featured Edward Norton as the green superhero. While Marvel announced a separate Disney+ series called She-Hulk, coming up with a film or TV series exploring the green superheroes villainous side can be pretty interesting.

Follow @News18Movies for more