Move, Stretch and Let Go, Says Rakul Preet Singh As She Posts on Instagram After Month-long Break

Rakul Preet Singh has come back on Instagram after a month-long break from the photo-video sharing app. The actress gave us a fresh glimpse of her flexibility by posting a picture of her doing a yoga asana. The De De Pyaar De actor has aced many asanas in the past, including aerial yoga. Sharing the photo, Rakul Preet wrote, "Move, stretch, strengthen and simply let go."

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet had earlier sought the court’s intervention against “fake reporting” by the media about her role in the drugs case being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others. Last month, Rakul was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. Her name had cropped up during the interrogation of actress Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s purported girlfriend who was arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Kaashvi Nair's untitled film alongside Arjun Kapoor.