Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Movie Adaptation of 'God of Sin: The Cult, Clout and Downfall of Asaram Bapu' Announced

The film will focus on people who played significant roles in the fight for justice against the self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

IANS

Updated:May 3, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Movie Adaptation of 'God of Sin: The Cult, Clout and Downfall of Asaram Bapu' Announced
File photo of Asaram.
Loading...
After seeing self-styled godman Asaram Bapu splashed across every platform, the world will now get to see the story of three courageous women who fought for justice against him, says the author of the book behind Asaram's upcoming biopic.

Ushinor Majumdar has penned God of Sin: The Cult, Clout and Downfall of Asaram Bapu -- which will be cinematically adapted by filmmaker Sunil Bohra for his latest biopic on the disgraced godman and the women who took him down.

Majumdar said in a statement released by the book's publisher Penguin India, "We've seen a lot on the godman both in print and television. This is the first book of its kind reporting on every aspect of the criminal empire of a bogus godman. I hope that the world now gets to see the story of three courageous women who fought for justice -- the gutsy survivor who was a minor when she took on the larger-than-life godman, and two efficient women police officers who exposed father and son for what they are."

The film, made by the producer of Gangs of Wasseypur and Tanu Weds Manu, will focus on people who played significant roles in the fight for justice against the self-styled godman and facts as relayed in the book.

The book introduces Asaram Bapu as someone who presided over a politically influential empire built on blind faith for decades.

The book says, "Along with his son and heir, Narayan Sai, he has now become an example of everything that is wrong with self-styled godmen and the cults they spawn. The two stand accused of sexual assaults on vulnerable devotees, land grabbing, money laundering, intimidation, exploitative black magic rituals and the horrific murder of witnesses who testified against them."

The publisher, while maintaining that the book is a stellar example of investigative journalism, looked forward to its movie adaptation.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram