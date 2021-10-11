Movie Artist Association Polls Take a Hot Turn as Actress Hema Bites Rival Candidate Siva Balaji

The polling for the Movie Artist Association started on Sunday, October 10 and amid tight security, an actress shocked the entire lot by biting her rival contestant. On election day, an actress bit another actor from the rival panel on the arm. Although the incident was shocking, the victim Siva Balaji chose to let it slide and did not further confront his attacker, actress Hema. The actress caught hold of Balaji and dug her teeth into his left arm as per reports.

During a media interaction, Hema said that she bit him after he stopped her from preventing an attack on another person. Reacting to it, Balaji said, “When I was holding the barricades, Hema was behind me. As the stranger belonged to their panel, Hema tried to prevent me from raising my hand, and in order to do so, she bit me. I did not observe in which mood she bit my hand."

Meanwhile, actor Manchu Vishnu was Sunday elected as the new President of Movie Artists Association (MAA), defeating Prakash Raj by a huge margin in a bitterly contested election. Vishnu, son of veteran actor Mohan Babu, defeated Prakash Raj by 106 votes.

Ending day-long suspense, MAA election officer Krishna Mohan announced the poll results on Sunday night. Vishnu polled 380 votes while Prakash Raj, who was branded as non-local by some supporters of the rival panels, could secure 274 votes.

A native of Karnataka, Prakash Raj acts in Telugu and other South Indian films. He had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Bangalore Central as an independent candidate in 2019.

The Vishnu panel also bagged the key posts of Vice President, General Secretary, and Treasurer. Madhala Ravi was elected Vice President beating Benerjee of the Prakash Raj panel.

The acrimonious election was seen as a tussle between families of megastar Chiranjeevi and veteran actor Mohan Babu. Chiranjeevi’s family backed Prakash Raj while Mohan Babu actively campaigned for his son Manchu Vishnu.

The polling which began at 8 a.m. at Jubilee Hills Public School was peaceful barring minor clashes between the two rival groups.

The polling, which was to end at 2 p.m., was extended by an hour by election officer Krishna Mohan. The counting of votes began at 4 p.m.

(With Agency Inputs)

