Movie Inspired by PM Modi’s Childhood Wins National Award for Best Film on Family Values

‘Chalo Jeete Hain,’ Mangesh Hadawale’s short film based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s childhood, has won the National Award for Best Film on Family Values.

Written by Subodh Malgonde, the 32-minute long film has been produced by Mahaveer Jain and Bhushan Kumar. It revolves around an impressionable boy inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s quote, “Wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain (Only those who live for others, actually live).” In the film, the boy embarks on a journey to find life’s true meaning.

Hadawale reportedly spent time in PM Modi’s hometown Vadnagar and Ahmedabad in Gujarat to research for the film. He read several books written by the PM, including Samajik Samrasta, whose first chapter forms the basis of ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’. He also saw several Gujarati films made between 1960 and 1965 to understand that period’s milieu.

To get the intrinsic details of Modi’s childhood right, Hadawale also listened to three years of Mann Ki Baat and dug through several interviews where the PM discussed his early years. “It is 25% creative liberty and 75% based on facts,” Hadawale told India Today in an interview.

Recently, a special screening of the film was organised for the President, Cabinet ministers, educationists, social workers and sportspersons. The BJP tweeted about it from its official handle in July last year. Sharing the film’s trailer, it wrote, “Chalo Jeete Hain is a short film which compels you to think who do you live for? It presents an inspiring story of young Naru, destined to serve the nation. Guess who?”

‘Chalo Jeete Hain' is a short film which compels you to think who do you live for? It presents an inspiring story of young Naru, destined to serve the nation. Guess who? pic.twitter.com/djjn7Rz7wM — BJP (@BJP4India) July 21, 2018

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.