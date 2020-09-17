'Movie Mafia' Ensured Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Break up, Says Kangana Ranaut

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his personal life and past romantic relationships are also being discussed and scrutinised in the media regularly.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Sushant in Kedarnath, has also been in the limelight for allegedly dating her co-star for several months before breaking off due to unknown reasons. Now, Sara's name has also cropped up during Rhea Chakraborty's investigation with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with Times Now, stated that the 'movie mafia' was responsible for Sara and Sushant's break up.

"The movie mafia that banned and troubled Sushant Singh Rajput, I have spoken openly against them. When he was dating Sara then they made sure they break up and even Kareena Kapoor went on record saying 'don't date your first hero'. Openly they character-assassinate you and ridicule you. When he (Sushant) was totally cornered another group of emotional vultures came and they did what they did. This same gang is targeting me too," Kangana asserted.

On 'Movie Mafia'- Section of media & B-Town ensured SSR-Sara break up. This 'suicide gang' has tried to target me as well: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana.

In the same interview, Kangana also reiterated her stand against Jaya Bachchan who said in Parliament that people speaking against the film industry are tarnishing its image.

