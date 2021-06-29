Movie on Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the Works

Tollywood movie makers, NTR films announced that they are making a movie based on the life history of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of his centenary celebrations. Senior film director Dhavala Satyam, who know for making hit movies, will direct the movie on former India PM.

Tadivada Ramesh Naidu will produce the movie and the movie will be in Telugu, English and other regional languages.

Sources from the Tollywood film industry said, “A nationally known actor will play the role of PV Narsimha Rao and it is a big-budget movie. Script work is already completed. Pre-production works in progress and will come on sets soon. The makers are planning to release it on June 28, 2022, on the birthday of the former PM."

