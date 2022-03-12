1993 Mumbai Blasts Anniversary: Movies Based on Serial Blasts and Terrorism In India

March 12, 1993, marks the day when a series of 12 terrorist bombings took place in Mumbai and shook the city. Nearly 250 people lost their lives, and 700 people were injured. One of the main accused of the 1993 Mumbai blast, Abu Bakar, was caught in UAE after 29 years of manhunt. Other than him, Tiger Menon is also known as the prime mastermind behind the blasts. Today we are talking about movies that have been made in the memory of all the people who lost their life to any terrorist attack in our nation.

Black Friday

The movie is based on Hussain Zaidi’s 2002 non-fiction novel of the same name. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie depicts the true story of the 1993 bomb blastsof Mumbai. The movie has an 8.5 rating on IMDb and the main leads are played by Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra, and Aditya Srivastava. The movie also featured filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Hotel Mumbai

This movie is inspired by the true incidence of the 2008 bomb blast in Mumbai. Directed by Anthony Maras, the movie shows the struggle of the hotel staff that risks everything to keep the guest safe during a terrorist attack. The movie has a 7.6 rating on IMDb and actors including Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, and more are in main roles.

Batla House

The movie is based on a true incident that took place in the capital of India in September 2008. It was an operation to arrest terrorists who were hiding in a flat in the Batla House area of Jamia Nagar. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life for the nation in this incident. The movie is directed by Nikkhil Advani and it has a rating of 7 on IMDb. John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Nora Fatehi and more have acted in this film.

Neerja

The movie is a tribute to Neerja Bhanot who died saving passengers on Pan Am Flight 73. The flight was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on 5 September 1986, just two days before her 23rd birthday. She was given the Ashok Chakra posthumously, which is a bravery award of India. The movie is directed by Ram Madhvani and the main lead of Neerja is played by Sonam Kapoor. The movie has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb.

One Less God

The movie shows the struggle of guests hiding in the Taj Mahal hotel who are forced to come out by young Islamic militants. The movie is directed by Lliam Worthington and has a 5 rating on IMDb.

