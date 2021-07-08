Movies Live Updates: Shatrughan Sinha Wonders Why Dilip Kumar Didn't Get Bharat Ratna

Movies Live Updates: Tributes and condolences pouring in for legendary actor Dilip Kumar from all over the country, Shatrughan Sinha wonders why Dilip Kumar was not conferred with Bharat Ratna, Naseeruddin Shah has been discharged from Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital and Shaheer Sheikh has been confirmed to play Sushant Singh Rajput’s role in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Read about all this, more and get the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and OTT.
Naseeruddin Shah Discharged From Hospital
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for the treatment of pneumonia, was discharged on Wednesday morning, his son and actor Vivaan Shah said. The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, last Tuesday. Read the full story here.
Robert Downey Jr Mourns Dad Robert Downey Sr's Death, Pens Moving Tribute to 'Maverick Filmmaker'
Robert Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85. Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years. Read the full story here.
