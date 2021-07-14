Movies Live Updates: Athiya Shetty Stayed With KL Rahul in Bio-bubble During WTC Final?

Movies Live Updates: Actress Athiya Shetty travelled to England with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul and stayed in Southampton with Team India during WTC final tour, Aamir Khan Productions denied Laal Singh Chaddha crew littered Ladakh set, Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh’s body was found in Kangara’s Kareri lake after flash flood in Himachal Pradesh and Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have reportedly teamed up for ‘Rakhee.’ Read about all this, more and get the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and OTT.
News has surfaced that Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt will soon be coming together for a movie titled Rakhee.
6 Best Fan Theories to Look Forward to Ahead of Loki Finale
Before the highly anticipated finale of Loki, let us take a look at some of the best fan theories that have surfaced online. Read the full story here.
Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body found in Kangra's Kareri lake
Body of Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh recovered from Kareri lake area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. Read the full story here.
READ | KL Rahul Listed Athiya Shetty As His 'Partner' Before Leaving for England Tour: Report
KL Rahul's rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty has reportedly accompanied him to the UK for the England tour of Team India.
