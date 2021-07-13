Movies Live Updates: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Are in England, Divyanka Tripathi Clears Bigg Boss 15 Rumours

Movies Live Updates: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul just confirmed that they are together in England, Rannvijay Singha has welcomed a baby boy with wife Prianka, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya finally answered whether she’d be participating in Bigg Boss 15 and Anupamaa producer confirmed the entry of a new character on the show. Read about all this, more and get the latest news from Bollywood, Hollywood, TV and OTT.
On Asim Riaz's birthday, we take a look at his journey post Bigg Boss 13
Model-actor Asim Riaz turns a year older today. He participated in the 13th season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss and became a household name. The reality show changed his life in more than one way. As the model-actor celebrates his 28th birthday on July 13, we take a look at what has kept him busy post Bigg Boss. Read the full story here.
READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Call to Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2, 'Our Manav Only Sushant' Trends
Streaming platforms ZEE5 and ALTBalaji recently announced the second season of the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, featuring actors Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh.
Rannvijay Singha and Wife Prianka Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Boy
Actor-host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple already has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat. Sharing the happy news on his Instagram account, the MTV star shared a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. Read the full story here.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals why she's unsure about participating in Bigg Boss 15
Divyanka Tripathi says she is not very comfortable with the idea of staying away from her husband Vivek Dahiya for a long time, and is, therefore, unsure about doing Bigg Boss. Read the full story here.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Finally Confirm They're Together in England With These Pics
Rumoured lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have finally confirmed that they are indeed together in England as they shared separate pictures of them chilling with a common friend on their respective Instagram account. The common friend in question is Sonali Fabiani, who is the founder of an NGO called Altry: Gifts That Matter. Read the full story here.
