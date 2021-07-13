LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Movies Live Updates: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Are in England, Divyanka Tripathi Clears Bigg Boss 15 Rumours Movies Live Updates: Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka welcome their second child, a baby boy; Priyanka Chopra wishes mom-in-law on birthday with adorable pics. News18.com | July 13, 2021, 09:18 IST