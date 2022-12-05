Malaika Arora Discusses 'Marriage, More Kids' With Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘This Man Makes Me…’

In the first episode of her reality show Moving In With Malaika, the actress talked at length about her first marriage with Arbaaz Khan and her current relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. During her interaction with director Farah Khan, Malaika was asked if she is planning to tie the knot again. To this, she said, “I don’t know what the future holds for me."

However, when Farah asked if ‘more kids’ or getting ‘married again’ is on the cards, Malika added, “these are things which are all very hypothetical" but revealed that she discusses these with her beau Arjun Kapoor. “These are things, which of course, you discuss with your partner. Of course you discuss these things," she said.

Malaika also showered love and praises on Arjun and went on to say that he makes her happy. She also mentioned that she does not feel insecure about marrying again just because she has divorced in the past. “I don’t feel insecure. Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care," Malaika told Farah.

“I am a hardcore romantic. I just want to be in a relationship where I can make my partner happy and where we can be happy together, where we can actually grow together and enjoy life together," she shared.

Malaika also tagged Arjun as her ‘friend and critic’. “He makes me happy. He is my friend. He is my biggest critic, my partner," she said.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in the year 1998 but parted ways in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

