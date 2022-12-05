Moving In With Malaika: Farah Khan, Malaika Arora Groove To Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam; Watch

Malaika Arora is all set to drop her new reality show, Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM, today. The show marks her foray into the digital streaming and reality show space for the first time. The promos have so far revealed that Malaika will not shy away from speaking about her personal life — be it her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan or her life choices. Now, to pique the excitement among her fans, the diva has unveiled a promo featuring Farah Khan and her, and it is all things intriguing.

Malaika took to Instagram to post a clip from the show. It sees with a pile of TV sets arranged like a mountain with one of them showing Malaika’s Chaiyya Chaiyya video. Next, we see Malaika grooving to Munni Badnaam, post which a question pops up, “What’s your favourite hook step" then the screen shows - featuring Malaika and Farah. We then see Malaika looking super hot in a bodycon dress and high heels as she matches hook steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam and Anarkali Disco Chali. The super fun clip shows the duo’s killer moves and their bond of friendship.

Taking to the captions, Malaika wrote, “What’s gotten us grooving?! You guessed it right - #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika starts streaming tonight, Mon - Thu at 8 pm only on @disneyplushotstar."

Check out the video here:

Soon after the clip was shared, Malla fans took to the comments section and wrote, “Forever young 🔥❤️," another added, “Love you😍😍😍." A third fan commented, “So good."

Previously, while speaking with News18.com, Malaika revealed that her son Arhaan Khan will also appear on the show. “He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him," she said.

“We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na,'(laughs)," she added.

The promos also revealed Malaika taking a dig at the trolls, the audiences’ obsession with her ex-husband, Kareena Kapoor urging Malaika to let her guard down, and more. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her.

Moving in With Malaika aka MIWM will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. New episodes will drop from Monday to Thursday at 5 pm.

