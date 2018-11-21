English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mowgli: Anil Kapoor Takes on Twitter Jokes on His Body Hair Like A Boss
Anil Kapoor plays Baloo the bear in the Hindi version of Neflix’s Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle.
Photo: Reuters
Anil Kapoor, who has given his voice to Baloo, the carefree bear in Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, is being trolled on Twitter for having as much hair on his body as the beloved character and he has been taking all the jibes head on.
Sharing several photos of Anil’s hairy chest from his younger days, one user tweeted, “Netflix: hello Anil we have role for your Anil : in which film Netflix Mowgli you'll do balloo Anil : aee munnni Dekh mere ko role Mila Woh usme makeup ki bhi zarurat nai hai.”
To this, Anil responded, “That was my exact reaction! It’s like you were there!”
Another user tweeted, “No need of CGI, @AnilKapoor sir has enough hair to play a bear. Great casting @NetflixIndia.”
To this, Anil sportingly replied, “Living the bear life has paid off!”
Netflix on Tuesday announced the names of the Indian actors who have lent their voices to iconic Mowgli characters in the film that will premiere globally on the streaming platform on December 7.
Abhishek plays Bagheera, Kareena Kaa the python, Madhuri Nisha, Jackie Shere Khan, and Anil Baloo.
In the English version, Christian Bale has lent his voice for Bagheera, Cate Blanchett for Kaa, director-actor Andy Serkis for Baloo and Benedict Cumberbatch for Shere Khan.
In the film, Indian-American child-actor Rohan Chand will be seen as Mowgli. Meanwhile, Matthew Rhys plays Lockwood and Freida Pinto Messua.
That was my exact reaction! It’s like you were there! @Ali22jan https://t.co/p2ASjDbTfp— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018
Living the bear life has paid off! @sourabh_kuki https://t.co/fV2RXadsTc— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018
Thank you @PatelDevansh! I can relate to Baloo the best🐻 also, ४ https://t.co/ZCDzMKWrRr— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018
Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On @NetflixIndia, Dec 7 pic.twitter.com/730bpTTUkL— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018
