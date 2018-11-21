GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mowgli: Anil Kapoor Takes on Twitter Jokes on His Body Hair Like A Boss

Anil Kapoor plays Baloo the bear in the Hindi version of Neflix’s Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 12:01 PM IST
Photo: Reuters
Anil Kapoor, who has given his voice to Baloo, the carefree bear in Netflix’s Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, is being trolled on Twitter for having as much hair on his body as the beloved character and he has been taking all the jibes head on.

Sharing several photos of Anil’s hairy chest from his younger days, one user tweeted, “Netflix: hello Anil we have role for your Anil : in which film Netflix Mowgli you'll do balloo Anil : aee munnni Dekh mere ko role Mila Woh usme makeup ki bhi zarurat nai hai.”

To this, Anil responded, “That was my exact reaction! It’s like you were there!”




Another user tweeted, “No need of CGI, @AnilKapoor sir has enough hair to play a bear. Great casting @NetflixIndia.”

To this, Anil sportingly replied, “Living the bear life has paid off!”







Netflix on Tuesday announced the names of the Indian actors who have lent their voices to iconic Mowgli characters in the film that will premiere globally on the streaming platform on December 7.

Abhishek plays Bagheera, Kareena Kaa the python, Madhuri Nisha, Jackie Shere Khan, and Anil Baloo.




In the English version, Christian Bale has lent his voice for Bagheera, Cate Blanchett for Kaa, director-actor Andy Serkis for Baloo and Benedict Cumberbatch for Shere Khan.

In the film, Indian-American child-actor Rohan Chand will be seen as Mowgli. Meanwhile, Matthew Rhys plays Lockwood and Freida Pinto Messua.

