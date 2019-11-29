Take the pledge to vote

MP Court Issues Summons Against Ameesha Patel in the Cheque Bounce Case

A court here has issued summons against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel in a Rs 10 lakh cheque bounce case, and asked her to remain present before it on January 27 next year.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
MP Court Issues Summons Against Ameesha Patel in the Cheque Bounce Case
Image: Instagram

A court here has issued summons against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel in a Rs 10 lakh cheque bounce case, and asked her to remain present before it on January 27 next year.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Manish Bhatt issued the summons on Wednesday after registering a complaint against the 43-year-old actor under section 318 of Negotiable Instruments Act.

"The JMFC directed the actor to remain present before it on January 27," petitioner Nisha Chhipa's counsel, Durgesh Sharma, told reporters on Friday.

According to him, Ameesha had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from Chhipa for a film production. "The actor had given a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to my client for repayment, but it got dishonored as she did not have adequate balance in her bank account," Sharma said.

Ameesha made her acting debut in 2000 with romantic thriller Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan. She rose to prominence through Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), which became one of the biggest hits in Bollywood.

