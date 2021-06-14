MP Ravi Kishan Seeks Ban on Vulgar Content in Bhojpuri Films, Songs

BJP member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Kishan has written a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and also to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar drawing their attention on getting a law in place so that a curb can we put on the vulgar content in Bhojpuri films.

Stating the same, the letter written by Kishan reads, “The Golden history and Legacy of Bhojpuri cinema is fast depleting. The content that is produced in such films is largely unwatchable by a family audience and has a particular impact on the younger generation. Thus in the interest of the same it is important that a strong law is brought in to regulate the content that is shown in the cinema.”

Ravi Kishan has been a popular face who has acted in Bhojpuri films apart from the Hindi films for more than three decades. Kishan who was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 often raises important issues concerning the world of cinema and in particular Bhojpuri language even in Parliament. After the actor turned a politician, he has brought in a Bill in Parliament through a private members legislation to include Bhojpuri in the eight language schedule.

In September last year, Kishan stirred up a storm when he spoke in Parliament about the rampant problem of drugs amongst the youth and especially in the film industry. He was very aggressively countered by another politician who was previously an actor, Jaya Bachchan. A senior Rajya Sabha MP, Bachchan had defended Bollywood and said that an attempt was being made by the saffron party MP to politicise the entire issue. “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," she had said in her speech then countering Kishan.

This comment from Bachchan had drawn widespread criticism with actors like Kangana Ranaut and Jaya Prada.

In India close to 25 crore people understand Bhojpuri and the Bhojpuri film industry generates of yearly business of about Rs 500 crore.

Kishan who has also as a parliamentarian raised his voice for the regulation of wages, insurance etc. For the industry which he literally was a founder and has also got a National Award for his film “Kab Hoga Gaunaa Hamar" tells CNN News18 of his intent, “As an actor I hope to see this industry flourish at the same time generate good content too. It is painful to see that despite the hard work that is put in this industry is only remembered for such vulgar content. Just like the Bengali film industry that wins several awards and has gone up to the Oscars, I hope my industry will also achieve the same someday. We need to secure the future of thousands and thousands of artists who make a living out of this industry."

