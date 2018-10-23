English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MPA-APSA and SWA Announce Second Edition of Launch Your Script Contest
Actor Swara Bhasker and screenwriter Saiwyn Quadras of Neerja and Mary Kom fame will honour this year's finalists of Launch Your Script Contest, a joint initiative of the Screenwriters Association (SWA), Motion Picture Association (MPA) and Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) for script development.
The twelve finalists will be competing for a cash grant of USD 25,000 (INR 18 Lakh) to develop his / her feature film script.
Out of the twelve finalists, writer Anubhav Chopra will get an opportunity to participate in the LATC Global Film and TV Program workshop in Los Angeles where he will get to meet and network with international producers and filmmakers from all over the world.
While in the first year SWA had received only little more than 30 entries, this year it grew to more than 600. In 2017, SWA member Suman Mukhopadhyay’s script titled Paradise in Flames was the recipient of the MPA APSA Academy Film Fund.
The SWA-MPA-APSA Academy Film Fund jury from India consists of senior APSA members Rajit Kapur, Leena Yadav, Rajan Khosa, Mayank Tewari and Meenakshi Shedde.
The screenwriters' Association (SWA), based in Mumbai, is the trade union of professional screenwriters. SWA also organises various programs for budding and aspiring screenwriters.
