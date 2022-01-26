Mr and Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Snippets From Cricket Camp With Dinesh Karthik, Sharan Sharma

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday morning shared several snippets from a cricket camp that showed her preparing for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. In the first photo, she can be seen sweating it out in a cricket helmet. She also shared a couple of photos of the Indian cricketer Dinesh Kartik where he is seen getting ready with his bat to hit the perfect shot. Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma was also clicked on the cricket pitch with Karthik. Other photos in the series included the actress with her team and a glimpse of the evening sky from the camp.

She captioned it as, “cricket camp #MrandMrsMahi 🏏"

Take a look:

Mr and Mrs Mahi is touted to be the second film based on cricketer and former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Director and producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced the new movie title last year. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao with Janhvi. This marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar after Roohi, which was released digitally in 2021, April.

The small video shared by the production house earlier features a blue jersey, a cricket ball and introduces the lead pair of Janhvi and Rajkummar as Mahendra and Mahima respectively.

Sharan Sharma, who earlier helmed Janhvi’s critically acclaimed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directing Mr And Mrs Mahi. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022.

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor is also busy shooting for the remake of a Malayalam film Helen. Her other upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, has Badhaai Do, HIT: The First Case and Monica, O My Darling in the pipeline. The trailer of Badhaai Do, which also features Bhumi Pednekar released recently.

