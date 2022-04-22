‘Mr Bean’s Girlfriend’: Ankita Lokhande’s Dance Moves Leave Internet In Splits

Ankita Lokhande has been fans’ favourite ever since she kickstarted her career with Pavitra Rishta. While she has been proving her acting prowess on-screen, her of-screen shenanigans are equally loved by the audience. From sharing goofy videos with her husband Vicky Jain to posing with utmost style and elegance, Ankita’s Instagram account is one stop for everything. Recently, Ankita went on a lunch date with her hubby and friends. One of her friends, Ashita Sahu, shared a collaborative post with Ankita, which featured the actor simply in her element.

The clip opens with Ankita vibing to Dua Lipa’s song Levitating, which is being played in the background. Her weird hand and head movements made the video just hysterical. A couple of people are heard giggling at Ankita’s madness. After a moment, she hid her face in her palms but when her friends insisted, she was back with a bang. Further, Ankita even reaches out to her husband, Vicky, who was busy talking to someone else. Upon witnessing his wife’s dance he also slightly moved his head which left people on the table in splits. In the video, Ankita is seen wearing blue joggers and a crop top, along with round glasses, and a sling bag.

“Can’t think of any relatable caption to this one,” the clip was captioned. So far, it has racked up over 768k views and tons of comments. Ankita also commented on the post, saying, “I hate you for posting this.” “You are looking like Mr Bean’s girlfriend,” a user mocked, while another wrote that Ankita reminded them of Monica from the popular sitcom FRIENDS. “Shadi ke side effects,” a third comment read on the post.

This is not the first time Ankita’s hilarious reels have taken over the internet.

