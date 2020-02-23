Mr India 2: Shekhar Kapur Doesn't Believe There's Another 'Mogambo' in the World

Earlier this week, Zee Studios had announced that they have signed Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a trilogy: Mr India, based on the 1987 Shekhar Kapur-directed movie, which featured Anil Kapoor as Mr India and late Sridevi as a journalist.

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

Ever since the announcement of the Mr India reboot has been made official by the makers, Shekhar has been up and about expressing his displeasure over the project. Now, when speculations are rife that Shah Rukh Khan had done a test shoot for the iconic role of Mogambo in Mr India reboot, Shekhar has hit back on Twitter again saying that he does not believe that anyone can take on the iconic role of the villain essayed by late Amrish Puri in the original film.

Shekhar wrote in his latest tweet, "Kya Kaha? Mr India 2?? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai??" Shekhar also shared an image of late actor Amrish as Mogambo on his timeline.

Kya Kaha? Mr India 2 ?? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai ?? pic.twitter.com/Q0Bk6B8Vlq — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 23, 2020

Earlier, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had said it is disrespectful that the original creators of cult classic Mr India haven't been involved and consulted for the remake of the film, to be directed by Ali Abbas.

When contacted, the makers chose not to comment on Sonam's post, however a source close to the project told PTI, "We have the blessings of Boney Kapoor".

Boney was the producer of the original film.

