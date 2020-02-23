English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Mr India 2: Shekhar Kapur Doesn't Believe There's Another 'Mogambo' in the World

Shekhar Kapur (L), late Amrish Puri as Mogambo in 'Mr India' (R)

Amid reports doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan had done a test shoot for the role of Mogambo in 'Mr India 2,' filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, in his latest tweet, has suggested that he does not believe that there's another actor who can play the role of the iconic villain essayed by late Amrish Puri.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Earlier this week, Zee Studios had announced that they have signed Ali Abbas Zafar to helm a trilogy: Mr India, based on the 1987 Shekhar Kapur-directed movie, which featured Anil Kapoor as Mr India and late Sridevi as a journalist.

Ever since the announcement of the Mr India reboot has been made official by the makers, Shekhar has been up and about expressing his displeasure over the project. Now, when speculations are rife that Shah Rukh Khan had done a test shoot for the iconic role of Mogambo in Mr India reboot, Shekhar has hit back on Twitter again saying that he does not believe that anyone can take on the iconic role of the villain essayed by late Amrish Puri in the original film.

Shekhar wrote in his latest tweet, "Kya Kaha? Mr India 2?? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai??" Shekhar also shared an image of late actor Amrish as Mogambo on his timeline.

Earlier, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had said it is disrespectful that the original creators of cult classic Mr India haven't been involved and consulted for the remake of the film, to be directed by Ali Abbas.

Read: Disrespectful to Not Consult My Father, Shekhar Kapur About Mr India 2: Sonam Kapoor

When contacted, the makers chose not to comment on Sonam's post, however a source close to the project told PTI, "We have the blessings of Boney Kapoor".

Boney was the producer of the original film.

