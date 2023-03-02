Ram Charan is currently on a press tour with his RRR team in the US, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. The actor has been making several TV appearances and has been actively interacting with the media there. During his latest interaction with Letterbox, Ram Charan was asked to recommend four Indian films to his international fans after they had watched the Oscar-nominated RRR.

The actor picked filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s previous film, Baahubali along with his blockbuster from 2017, Rangasthalam co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also mentioned Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s cult classic Mr India. Ram Charan said, “Many classics coming from my region in the south of India - Danna Veera Soora Karna. I would say Mr India. It's a beautiful story done by Mr Shekhar Kapur who did Elizabeth. I think Baabubali, Mr Rajamouli's previous film and my film Rangasthalam."

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, 1977-release Danna Veera Soora Karna is a mythological film produced and directed by NT Rama Rao, who is the grandfather of his RRR co-star Jr NTR.

During the interaction, Ram Charan also shared his Hollywood favourites. His list included The Notebook, Terminator 2, Gladiator as well as all Quentin Tarantino movies. “I like Inglorious Bastards. One of my favourites,” he added.

In another interaction with a media outlet, Ram Charan was referred to as the “Brad Pitt of India" by the host. The actor appeared on American news network KTLA Entertainment. Introducing Ram Charan on the show, the host said, “He has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India." When asked whether or not he liked the designation, Ram Charan replied, “I mean, I like Brad Pitt for sure."

Watch the full video:

Ram Charan is in Los Angeles, where he recently attended the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. The actor will also be attending the Oscars, which will be held this month.

RRR's Naatu Naatu is up against nominees like Rihanna and Lady Gaga as it has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. It has been confirmed that singers Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing at the Oscars ceremony.

Read all the Latest Movies News here