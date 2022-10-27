Mr India International 2017 Darasing Khurana To Make His Malayalam Debut With Tamannaah Bhatia; Deets Inside

Mister India International 2017 Darasing Khurana is a renowned name in the global modeling world and now, he is making his mark in the acting field as well. After making his Punjabi film debut earlier this year and announcing his Bollywood debut recently, the model-turned-actor is now all set to take yet another industry by storm as he will be making his Malayalam film debut soon.

Darasing has been signed to appear in renowned filmmaker Arun Gopy’s next, which features Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead too. According to a source, Darasing will be playing the antagonist in the film. “Darasing plays a villain opposite Dileep. His character is a calm and composed personality who is mad and deadly in his head. The makers wanted a dashing looking personality opposite Dileep and Darasing, who is a Former Mr. India, seemed like the right choice,” informed a source.

The film is tentatively titled D147 and will also feature actor Dino Morea. It is being produced by Vinayaka Ajith and is written by Udaykrishna. The music for the film is being given by Sam CS and last month, a grand Pooja ceremony was held for the film at the Maha Ganapati Temple in Kerala.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



As for Darasing, he made his acting debut this year with the Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange which also featured Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. It is the same film for which The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh also moved to court against Sandhu accusing her of not honouring an agreement. Meanwhile, Darasing will also be making his Bollywood debut soon with Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and Satish Kaushik-starrer Kaagaz 2. The first installment of the film was released in 2001. I was written and directed by Satish Kaushik. It starred Pankaj Tripathi, Monal Gajjar with Amar Upadhyay in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here