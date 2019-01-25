LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up

The early reviews of Mr Majnu have started pouring in and social media users have given a thumbs up to Akhil Akkineni.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Telugu film Mr Majnu has hit the screens today. Touted as a romantic comedy the film has Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

The early reviews of the film have started pouring in and social media users have given a thumbs up to Akhil Akkineni as Vicky. The actor is receiving special mentions for his pumped-up dance number.
Likewise, actress Nidhhi Agerwal who essays the role of Nicky is being lauded by the audience for her graceful performance. However, the film, in general, is garnering mixed reviews on social media.
















Follow @news18movies for more



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram