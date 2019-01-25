Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
The early reviews of Mr Majnu have started pouring in and social media users have given a thumbs up to Akhil Akkineni.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The early reviews of the film have started pouring in and social media users have given a thumbs up to Akhil Akkineni as Vicky. The actor is receiving special mentions for his pumped-up dance number.
Likewise, actress Nidhhi Agerwal who essays the role of Nicky is being lauded by the audience for her graceful performance. However, the film, in general, is garnering mixed reviews on social media.
#MrMajnu Movie Review - #Akhil Back on Right Notes#AkhilAkkineni Performed well , @MusicThaman Bgm & Songs are Superb , Good First Half , Production values— Weekend Review (@cinema_radar) January 25, 2019
Dragged 2nd half , Average Story
Overall #MrMajnu is a Good Watch - 3.25/5#MrMajnuFromToday pic.twitter.com/RJZRgKkUQl
#MrMajnu - 3.25/5 [Dot]— Chiranjiv Santhosh M (@kingchiru15) January 25, 2019
Neatly made and quite an impressive film to watch out for. There are no dull moments at all & not so many high moments also, but executed so well. Akhil & nidhi’s on screen chemistry is 👌🏻👌🏻Watchable for sure! @AkhilAkkineni8 @AgerwalNidhhi @MusicThaman
#MrMajnu First half excellent & second half very good. Super hit flick🙏— Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) January 24, 2019
A star is born @AkhilAkkineni8 & finally much deserving success🙏
#MrMajnu— Censor Updates (@Censor_Updates) January 23, 2019
--- Average First Half
--- Weak Second Half
Overall Report : 👎
#MrMajnu Excellent First half followed by a good second half— Rayeed (@Itz_Rayeed) January 24, 2019
Akhil is here to stay , venky alturi take a bow you able to get the best out of akhil
And nidhi was fabulous !
Expect a storm at boxoffice
#MrMajnu Review: 3.25/5— Tolly24 (@Tolly_24) January 25, 2019
Beautiful love story with perfect moments.First half is perfect with good screenplay,with few loose moments in second half but which are negligible.
Kopam GA,naalo niku songs are good on screen👌@AkhilAkkineni8 @MusicThaman @dirvenky_atluri
HIT!
