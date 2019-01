Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up

#MrMajnu Movie Review - #Akhil Back on Right Notes#AkhilAkkineni Performed well , @MusicThaman Bgm & Songs are Superb , Good First Half , Production values



Dragged 2nd half , Average Story



Overall #MrMajnu is a Good Watch - 3.25/5#MrMajnuFromToday pic.twitter.com/RJZRgKkUQl — Weekend Review (@cinema_radar) January 25, 2019

#MrMajnu - 3.25/5 [Dot]

Neatly made and quite an impressive film to watch out for. There are no dull moments at all & not so many high moments also, but executed so well. Akhil & nidhi’s on screen chemistry is 👌🏻👌🏻Watchable for sure! @AkhilAkkineni8 @AgerwalNidhhi @MusicThaman — Chiranjiv Santhosh M (@kingchiru15) January 25, 2019

#MrMajnu First half excellent & second half very good. Super hit flick🙏



A star is born @AkhilAkkineni8 & finally much deserving success🙏 — Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) January 24, 2019

#MrMajnu



--- Average First Half

--- Weak Second Half



Overall Report : 👎 — Censor Updates (@Censor_Updates) January 23, 2019

#MrMajnu Excellent First half followed by a good second half



Akhil is here to stay , venky alturi take a bow you able to get the best out of akhil

And nidhi was fabulous !



Expect a storm at boxoffice — Rayeed (@Itz_Rayeed) January 24, 2019

#MrMajnu Review: 3.25/5



Beautiful love story with perfect moments.First half is perfect with good screenplay,with few loose moments in second half but which are negligible.



Kopam GA,naalo niku songs are good on screen👌@AkhilAkkineni8 @MusicThaman @dirvenky_atluri



HIT! — Tolly24 (@Tolly_24) January 25, 2019

Telugu film Mr Majnu has hit the screens today. Touted as a romantic comedy the film has Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. The film is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by B. V. S. N. Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.The early reviews of the film have started pouring in and social media users have given a thumbs up to Akhil Akkineni as Vicky. The actor is receiving special mentions for his pumped-up dance number.Likewise, actress Nidhhi Agerwal who essays the role of Nicky is being lauded by the audience for her graceful performance. However, the film, in general, is garnering mixed reviews on social media.Follow @news18movies for more