Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up

#MrMajnu Movie Review - #Akhil Back on Right Notes#AkhilAkkineni Performed well , @MusicThaman Bgm & Songs are Superb , Good First Half , Production values



Dragged 2nd half , Average Story



Overall #MrMajnu is a Good Watch - 3.25/5#MrMajnuFromToday pic.twitter.com/RJZRgKkUQl — Weekend Review (@cinema_radar) January 25, 2019

#MrMajnu - 3.25/5 [Dot]

Neatly made and quite an impressive film to watch out for. There are no dull moments at all & not so many high moments also, but executed so well. Akhil & nidhi’s on screen chemistry is 👌🏻👌🏻Watchable for sure! @AkhilAkkineni8 @AgerwalNidhhi @MusicThaman — Chiranjiv Santhosh M (@kingchiru15) January 25, 2019

#MrMajnu First half excellent & second half very good. Super hit flick🙏



A star is born @AkhilAkkineni8 & finally much deserving success🙏 — Raghu Nandan Reddy (@Ragsblr) January 24, 2019

#MrMajnu



--- Average First Half

--- Weak Second Half



Overall Report : 👎 — Censor Updates (@Censor_Updates) January 23, 2019

#MrMajnu Excellent First half followed by a good second half



Akhil is here to stay , venky alturi take a bow you able to get the best out of akhil

And nidhi was fabulous !



Expect a storm at boxoffice — Rayeed (@Itz_Rayeed) January 24, 2019

#MrMajnu Review: 3.25/5



Beautiful love story with perfect moments.First half is perfect with good screenplay,with few loose moments in second half but which are negligible.



Kopam GA,naalo niku songs are good on screen👌@AkhilAkkineni8 @MusicThaman @dirvenky_atluri



HIT! — Tolly24 (@Tolly_24) January 25, 2019