English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mrinal Sen Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Pioneer of Parallel Cinema
Mrinal Sen, the pioneer who brought experimental filmmaking to India, passed away in December last year at the age of 95.
Mrinal Sen
Loading...
The last of the three iconic Bengali filmmakers of the 20th century along with Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen, who passed away in December 2018 aged 95, would have celebrated his birthday today.
Sen was the pioneer who brought experimental filmmaking to India. He was the first director to use unusual camera movements, episodic narratives and news-reel type montages in his cinema. His experimental filmmaking and youthfulness gave him the moniker 'Maverick Maestro'.
As the world celebrates his 96th birth anniversary, we take a look at a few lesser-known facts about the pioneer of parallel cinema.
Sen's career in cinema began in the 'Studio Para' at Tollygunge, Kolkata. He was introduced to the world of filmmaking when he started reading Film as Art, a book by famous German film theorist Rudolf Arnheim, at the National Library.
His first film was the 1955 release Raat Bhor. Interestingly, it also marked the debut of Uttam Kumar, but the film failed to fare well in the box office.
It was Sen's second film Neel Akasher Neechey (1959), that first earned him recognition. His film Baishe Srabon (1960) was based on the tragic death of a child in a stampede during the cremation of Rabindranath Tagore. This film earned Sen international acclaim.
The 1961 film Punascha earned Sen his first award. The film received the National Award for the Best Film in Bengali and starred Dadasaheb Phalke award winner Soumitra Chatterjee.
Calcutta-71, a 1972 film by Sen depicted the social and political turmoil that Bengal had been going through from pre-Independence to contemporary times.
The 1980 film Akaler Sandhane had won the most National Awards for Sen. It got the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay and Best Editing. It also won the Silver Bear - Special Jury Prize at the 31st Berlin International Film Festival.
Apart from Uttam Kumar, Sen also introduced Mithun Chakrabarty to Indian cinema with the 1976 film Mrigaya.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sen was the pioneer who brought experimental filmmaking to India. He was the first director to use unusual camera movements, episodic narratives and news-reel type montages in his cinema. His experimental filmmaking and youthfulness gave him the moniker 'Maverick Maestro'.
As the world celebrates his 96th birth anniversary, we take a look at a few lesser-known facts about the pioneer of parallel cinema.
Sen's career in cinema began in the 'Studio Para' at Tollygunge, Kolkata. He was introduced to the world of filmmaking when he started reading Film as Art, a book by famous German film theorist Rudolf Arnheim, at the National Library.
His first film was the 1955 release Raat Bhor. Interestingly, it also marked the debut of Uttam Kumar, but the film failed to fare well in the box office.
It was Sen's second film Neel Akasher Neechey (1959), that first earned him recognition. His film Baishe Srabon (1960) was based on the tragic death of a child in a stampede during the cremation of Rabindranath Tagore. This film earned Sen international acclaim.
The 1961 film Punascha earned Sen his first award. The film received the National Award for the Best Film in Bengali and starred Dadasaheb Phalke award winner Soumitra Chatterjee.
Calcutta-71, a 1972 film by Sen depicted the social and political turmoil that Bengal had been going through from pre-Independence to contemporary times.
The 1980 film Akaler Sandhane had won the most National Awards for Sen. It got the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay and Best Editing. It also won the Silver Bear - Special Jury Prize at the 31st Berlin International Film Festival.
Apart from Uttam Kumar, Sen also introduced Mithun Chakrabarty to Indian cinema with the 1976 film Mrigaya.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Trying Out Wigs for Avengers Endgame will Crack You Up
- This Android Calling App Presents a Huge Threat, But is Still Guarded by a High Rating
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019: Shubman To Shreyas Gopal, Meet The Future Superstars of IPL
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results