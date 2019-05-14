Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mrinal Sen Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Pioneer of Parallel Cinema

Mrinal Sen, the pioneer who brought experimental filmmaking to India, passed away in December last year at the age of 95.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mrinal Sen Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Pioneer of Parallel Cinema
Mrinal Sen
Loading...
The last of the three iconic Bengali filmmakers of the 20th century along with Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen, who passed away in December 2018 aged 95, would have celebrated his birthday today.

Sen was the pioneer who brought experimental filmmaking to India. He was the first director to use unusual camera movements, episodic narratives and news-reel type montages in his cinema. His experimental filmmaking and youthfulness gave him the moniker 'Maverick Maestro'.

As the world celebrates his 96th birth anniversary, we take a look at a few lesser-known facts about the pioneer of parallel cinema.

Sen's career in cinema began in the 'Studio Para' at Tollygunge, Kolkata. He was introduced to the world of filmmaking when he started reading Film as Art, a book by famous German film theorist Rudolf Arnheim, at the National Library.

His first film was the 1955 release Raat Bhor. Interestingly, it also marked the debut of Uttam Kumar, but the film failed to fare well in the box office.

It was Sen's second film Neel Akasher Neechey (1959), that first earned him recognition. His film Baishe Srabon (1960) was based on the tragic death of a child in a stampede during the cremation of Rabindranath Tagore. This film earned Sen international acclaim.

The 1961 film Punascha earned Sen his first award. The film received the National Award for the Best Film in Bengali and starred Dadasaheb Phalke award winner Soumitra Chatterjee.

Calcutta-71, a 1972 film by Sen depicted the social and political turmoil that Bengal had been going through from pre-Independence to contemporary times.

The 1980 film Akaler Sandhane had won the most National Awards for Sen. It got the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay and Best Editing. It also won the Silver Bear - Special Jury Prize at the 31st Berlin International Film Festival.

Apart from Uttam Kumar, Sen also introduced Mithun Chakrabarty to Indian cinema with the 1976 film Mrigaya.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram