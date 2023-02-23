The much-awaited trailer of Ashima Chibber’s directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is out now, and Rani Mukerji is back on the big screen in a never-seen-before character. The actress plays a Bengali woman, who moves to Norway with her husband and kids - one is a toddler and the other an infant, still being breastfed.

The kids are taken away from her by the authorities who deem her an unfit mother. The film is about her fight to get her children back and prove that her parenting methods are not harmful for her kids, just that they are different from the culture and practices in Norway. Playing a fierce woman, Rani is seen fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji says, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer."

Producer Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) shares, “It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios adds, “Zee Studios is committed towards backing content-driven and provocative stories and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ is just the right film. Partnering with Rani and Emmay (Emmay Entertainment) on such an important film, that’s based on a true incident and conveys the hardship of a mother who went against an entire country for her children, was creatively enriching."

Sharing the trailer, Rani Mukerji’s friend, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film… Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother …. I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai… in cinemas 17th March 2023!!"

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

