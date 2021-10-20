'Mrs. Mukhyamantri' Actor Amruta Dhongade All Set to Enter New Mythological Show

Amruta Dhongade, the actor who essayed the lead role in the show Mrs Mukhyamantri, had succeeded in winning the hearts of viewers. After her successful stint in the show, she is all set to enter a mythological show, centred around the deity of Saturn. Beginning next week, the audience will be able to experience the birth story of Shani Deva on television. According to reports, she would be essaying the role of Suryadev’s wife.

‘Mrs. Mukhyamantri’ was very well received on the small screen. The unique and interesting storyline of the series and the energetic cast made it a huge hit among the viewers. Apart from Amruta, the show also starred Tejas Barve and Anuradha Patel. The show got Amruta Dhongade a lot of popularity and made her a household name.

The series created a huge fanbase for her. Her role of Suman in the show took her to legendary heights and there’s been no looking back for her since. ‘Ghetla Vasa Taku Naro’ is her first outing after Mrs Mukhyamantri. On Monday, she shared a video from the sets of the show, where she was seen putting on her make-up. You can watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Dhongade (@amrutadhongade_official)

Amruta is in general extremely active on social media. She keeps sharing her various videos and photos from her daily life with her fans and followers. She has a large fan base on social media. Sharing the video of her look in the show, she had said that she hoped for the show to become a hit like Mrs Mukhyamantri.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.