Mrs Serial Killer Movie Review: Shirish Kunder, Why Don’t You Take Criticism Seriously?

Mrs. Serial Killer



Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mohit Raina



Director: Shirish Kunder

In Mrs Serial Killer, Shirish Kunder has tried to blend horror and comedy, and has an actor like Manoj Bajpayee at his disposal, but the end result is as good as Joker or Jaan-E-Mann. Now, when I am writing this with Justin Bieber songs playing in the background, trust me, none of this is making any sense to me.

Maybe, Kunder is a misunderstood genius whose work will pique interest 100 years later, but even then at least this generation wouldn’t need to suffer again and regret our choices.

It’s someplace in Uttarakhand where Sona Mukherjee (Jacqueline Fernandez) lives with her husband Mrityunjoy Mukherjee (Manoj Bajpayee). Some unwed but pregnant ladies are murdered, and the circumstantial evidences point towards Mrityunjoy. A vengeful inspector Imran Shahid (Mohit Raina) is handling the case, and it seems he wouldn’t stop chasing the truth easily.

Before we proceed, guess why the film is called Mrs Serial Killer? Because after the arrest of the husband, somebody writes these words on the boundary wall of the Mukherjees. It’s that literal. That young boy writing on Kabir Khan’s wall in Chak De India was ten times smarter than these people!

Then there is unprovoked taekwondo lessons served with unsolicited advice on how an ideal film should be. Had it not been for the respect of Bajpayee’s talent, it was a good enough reason to file a directorial license seizure case against Kunder. It would have been an easy case to win as the authorities would have to watch Kunder’s films to understand his true potential!

Sometimes critics do take a bullet to save others. First 20 minutes of the film look like a total assault on the senses, but what do you do? You can only wait for little joys of life. In a 105-minute film, that comes pretty late, some 15 minutes before the end. By then, you’re brain-dead and need some Bieber to recover: Is it silly to not say sorry?

Even if it was planned as a satire, it needed more intelligence and not just CID 2.0: Oh, my god, laash! It’s a convoluted script which demanded fine tuning by many drafts, or inspector Daya would say: Darwaaza band hai, matlab andar koi nahi hai (door is closed, which means nobody is inside).

Using Psycho-inspired background score might not suffice for lower IQ.

Work from home is anyway tough. I don’t understand why Shirish Kunder has to make it even more difficult?

Rating: 1/5

