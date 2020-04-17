MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Mrs Serial Killer Trailer: Jacqueline Fernandez, Mohit Raina Look Promising in Whodunit Plot

Mrs Serial Killer

Mrs Serial Killer

Starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the lead roles, 'Mrs Serial Killer' will be available on Netflix for streaming from May 1.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
After getting a thumbs up for its first look posters from the fans, trailer of the upcoming Netflix thriller film Mrs Serial Killer has been released. Produced by director Shirish Kunder’s wife and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, the movie is going to get released on the streaming platform on May 1 and stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in lead roles.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer sees Jacqueline in a never seen before avatar and is playing the titular role in the film. The story is about a devoted wife, who goes on a crazy quest to prove his husband's innocence, after he is framed as a serial killer. In the process, she can even be seen holding a girl captive, threatening to kill her, as she tries to be the perfect wife who is bear consequences for the sake of her husband. Manoj, who is playing the husband and is a doctor by profession, seems to have done justice to his role, playing the innocent man. The actor's unsettling body language and a straight face gives a hint of there being something more to it than what the eye can see. Mohit as the dedicated Investigative officer adds on to the twist, with a possibility of a love triangle.

The plot is then creatively woven around a whodunit and looks promising, on the surface at least.

Producer Shirish Kunder had introduced the character on his twitter handle yesterday.

Netflix also shared the first look posters of the three actors and it's synopsis read, "When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence."

Fernandez’s last Bollywood outing was the action thriller Drive, while Bajpayee’s most recent role was in the spy series The Family Man, which released on Amazon Prime Video. Raina, on the other hand, won praises for his role in crime mini-series Bhaukaal.

