Mrunal Jain to Return to TV After 5 Years with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Read Deets

Mrunal Jain had been off the TV industry for quite some time. The actor, who became a household name with Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha and also played negative role in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, is now all set to make a comeback to TV with Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In a recent interview, he confirmed the news.

Talking to ETimes, he said, “It is a fantastic opportunity for me to be part of the longest running show. I have never played a doctor in my career and I’m already talking to my cousins who are doctors to understand the character.”

Talking about why he chose this particular serial, he revealed, “I wanted to start working again. The opportunity knocked my door suddenly and I didn’t have to give a second thought about this show. It is better to be a part of the show that have loyal audience then doing a show which doesn’t assure any eyeballs.”

He refrained from divulging more details, but said that he will play the doctor who would help Harshad Chopra’s character with his hand injury. He also talked about his Bollywood debut and said, “It was a negative role and I am glad I have got into Bollywood film. But, currently my focus is on playing this new role in Yeh Rishta. I can’t divulge more but am looking forward to shooting tomorrow on the sets.”

Mrunal Jain has been a part of several TV shows. He had started his career playing Krishna in Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. He has also been a part of Bandini, Hitler Didi, Uttaan and Bandhan. He was last seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai as Arjun.

