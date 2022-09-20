Mrunal Thakur A Sight For Sore Eyes In Printed Orange Jumpsuit, Check Pics

Mrunal Thakur is currently basking in the success of her latest film Sita Ramam, which also starred Sulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Over the years, the actress has successfully established a distinct place for herself in showbiz with her acting chops in films and television shows. Along with her acting prowess, she often bowls fans over with her fashion statements.

Be it promotional event outfits, airport looks or even gym looks, Mrunal barely disappoints netizens with her sartorial choices. She keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts on social media and also blesses their feed with some stunning pictures from her photoshoots.

Recently, Mrunal made heads turn as she rocked a flared orange jumpsuit with blue and white block prints all over it. Keeping her look subtle, the Jersey actress opted for a messy high bun and statement jewellery, which included a chunky pearl-encrusted ring and a pair of pearl earrings. In terms of her makeup, she went with her signature subtle glam with a dewy base and a nude lip gloss.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Check out Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)



The actress made her Telugu film debut with Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Sita Ramam was widely appreciated for its visual appeal as well as its emotional quotient. Mrunal is overjoyed with the reception and applause.

The team, along with the cast of the film, recently held a press conference to celebrate the success of the movie after it collected more than Rs 100 crores at the box office. In the press conference, Mrunal said, “We shot it last year, and wherever we went, Covid followed us (laughs). These are films that come once in a lifetime for actors. A lot of actors and even senior actors mentioned this. These are career-defining movies.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here