Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy Beaming With Joy After Meeting David Beckham at Qatar Grand Prix 2021

Bollywood divas Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy bumped into David Beckham and the pictures from their meeting were shared on Instagram. On Sunday, Mrunal shared a series of pictures taken with the former Manchester United player on the social media platform. The actress met the British style icon and athlete at Doha where Qatar Grand Prix concluded on November 21.

Mrunal was seen wearing a floral printed top along with denim pants as she posed for a picture with Beckham. The actress also took a selfie with him and shared the pictures on Instagram. Expressing her excitement on meeting Beckham, Mrunal wrote in shouty capitals, “And this happened. Best night ever.” She concluded the post with a remark for her followers which read, “Are you jealous?”Mrunal’s fellow celebrities and friends from the industry were clearly envious of her meeting with Beckham. Actress Shikha Singh commented, “Oh come on,” while Kishwer Merchant commented with complete honesty, “Super freaking jealous.” Malayalam cinema actor Dulquer Salman also expressed his surprise as he commented on Mrunal’s post, “What the hell?” Actress Genelia Deshmukh said, “Fully and totally.” Actor Ranveer Singh, who himself is an avid follower of football, also shared his thoughts on Mrunal’s post and wrote, “Sex God.” Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also could not hide his reaction as he wrote, “What? Lucky guy. Damn.”

Mouni Roy also shared pictures from her meeting with Beckham. The actress was seen in a black dress as she posed with husband of fashion designer and former Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham. Mouni’s caption for the picture expressed her disbelief, “What just happened? David Beckham. Best.” Ranveer commented on Mouni’s post as well, as he left a fire emoji followed by “Oooo.”

Mrunal and Mouni were seen swooning over Beckham right after they took pictures with him. A video of their reaction was shared on their respective Instagram Stories. Both the actresses were blushing and beaming with joy.

