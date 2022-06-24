Mrunal Thakur Drops Unseen Gorgeous Pics As She Reveals Her Mantra To Deal Midnight Cravings

If you are following a workout routine then midnight cravings are your worst enemies. They can single-handedly throw your progress off the track. Just like others, Bollywood actors also encounter such midnight cravings. But they have their own distinctive ways to battle it out. While some prefer to sleep before the cravings start to kick in, others replace it with a nutritious dinner that will keep them full for a longer time. But Mrunal Thakur’s solution to midnight cravings has won the internet.

Recently, the Jersey actress took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures revealing what she does when she faces midnight cravings – view her drop-dead gorgeous clicks. “How to curb midnight cravings?” Mrunal wrote in the caption and right below she mentioned an easy process which read, “Unlock your phone> photos > view post workout photos > go to bed > Good night.”

In some of the snaps, the actress is seen flaunting her toned and ripped body. In other clicks, Mrunal can be seen taking a mirror selfie as she poses in a pink bikini. In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing in a blue tank top in what looks like her vanity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comment section appreciating Mrunal Thakur’s pictures. “That’s why I sleep before midnight,” actor Asha Negi commented on the post. Nikamma actor Abhimanyu Dassani also dropped a fire emoji in the comment section whereas Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji. While one of the fans called her ‘National Crush’, another social media user wrote, ‘You are hottest’.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in Jersey. Her upcoming projects include Raja Menon’s Pipa, and Hanu Ragavapudi’s Sita Raman. She will also share the big screen with Aditya Roy Kapur in Thadam, which is a Bollywood remake of a Tamil film with the same name.

