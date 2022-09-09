Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salman's Sita Ramam Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman’s love saga Sita Ramam is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime. The OTT will have Tamil and Malayalam dubbed versions as well. The movie was a profitable venture for the duo especially Mrunal who made her debut in the industry. The film was a hit at the box office and received positive reviews from the audience as well as critics. The response also pushed the makers to release a Hindi version of Sita Raman. The Hanu Raghavapudi film was released on August 5.

For the unversed, Sita Ramam has not ended its theatrical run yet. Sita Raman collected decent profits. The movie received an 8.1 rating from IMDb. Below are the territorial divisions of Sita Raman’s collection.

Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana: 32.99 Crore gross

Kerala: 7 Crore gross

Tamil Nadu: 8.48 Crore gross

Karnataka: 4.2 Crore gross

All India: 52.67 Crore gross

Overseas: 15.17 Crores

Worldwide: 67.84 Crore gross

Sita Ramam, besides Dulquer Salman and Mrunal, casts Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Vasudeva, and Tharun Bhascker. Sita Ramam is a period romantic drama, hailed as a contemporary love saga. The film essays Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram, an orphan who anonymously writes a love letter to a girl. They both eventually fall in love. Dulquer is posted on snow-clad terrains of Kashmir.

What made the audience love the movie was the chemistry between Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur. The audience loved their first meeting and the aftermath romantic scenario of the duo. The movie is set against the backdrop of the war of 1965.

On the work front, it is said that Vyjayanthi Movies has sent a proposal to Mrunal for another movie. Along with this, she will appear in Pooja Meri Jaan directed by Navjot Gulati, and Pippa with Ishaan Khattar.

