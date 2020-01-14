Take the pledge to vote

Mrunal Thakur Expected To Romance Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom

Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur is reportedly in talks to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom, an upcoming spy thriller.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:08 AM IST
Mrunal Thakur Expected To Romance Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom
Actress Mrunal Thakur is expected to play the lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the upcoming detective-thriller Bell Bottom. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are in talks with the Batla House actress to play the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

"Nikkhil (Advani) was keen to sign Mrunal as he's worked with her in Batla House and feels that she is very talented. If everything goes well and Mrunal signs Bell Bottom, she will play Akshay's romantic interest. Her role is interesting and has shades to it – someone whom Akshay's character meets in the course of his life as a cop and falls in love with her," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

In November last year, Akshay had shared his first look from the film on his Instagram account. The actor wrote, "Get ready to go back to the '80s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, 2021."

This spy thriller supposedly revolves around the life of a cop-cum-detective. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is slated to release on January 22, 2021.

