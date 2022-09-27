Mrunal Thakur Greets Tejasswi Prakash With A Kiss; Karan Kundrra In Splits When Asked About Wedding

In a treat for television fans, Mrunal Thakur and Tejasswi Prakash recently cross paths at an award function. The television actress-turned-film star and the Naagin actress were at the event in Mumbai, receiving an award respectively. The paparazzi spotted Tejasswi with her beau Karan Kundrra while Mrunal was attending the awards show alone.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Tejasswi and Mrunal bumped into each other after the awards show came to an end. Tejasswi and Karan were posing with their awards when Tejasswi spotted Mrunal make her way to the photo booth. The actresses had nothing but warmth for each other, greeting each other with a kiss on the cheek and a hug. They exchanged a quick conversation before Mrunal made her way to the stage.

While Mrunal and Tejasswi were seen exchanging pleasantries, Karan was tackling the wedding question for the nth time. The actor, who has been dating Tejasswi since Bigg Boss 15, was asked about the couple’s wedding plans. The Karan couldn’t help but crack up with the done-to-death question.

Watch the video here:

Tejasswi and Mrunal are pursuing successful careers. Not only did Tejasswi win Bigg Boss 15 this year, but she also bagged the lead in Naagin 6. She has won a few awards as well, one of which was the Best Couple award with Karan. On the personal front, Tejasswi has been hitting milestones as well. She recently bought a home in Goa. A few months ago, she also became a proud owner of a luxury car.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

On the other hand, Mrunal has been starring in films back-to-back. She appeared in Jersey earlier this summer with Shahid Kapoor. She recently made her Telugu film debut with Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, delivering a memorable performance that not only impressed her fans but Kangana Ranaut too.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here