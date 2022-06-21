Mrunal Thakur Is “Little Obsessed” With Her Pink Jimmy Choos

All women love heels and so does actress Mrunal Thakur. The Jersey actress recently shared a bunch of photos and a video, in which she is dressed in a backless satin dress. She has paired the number with pink Jimmy Choo heels. Sharing the photos, Mrunal Thakur wrote, “It’s okay to be a little obsessed with your Jimmy choo!” She also shared some hashtags such as “shoes, Jimmy choo, love and obsessed.”

The post has more than four lakh likes and Mrunal’s industry friends have filled the comment section with praise. Huma Qureshi commented, “I want the dress.” Asha Negi wrote, “Holy,” followed by lit emojis. Many fans also left red hearts and lit emojis.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)



Mrunal Thakur also shared a video in the same dress and flaunted her pink Jimmy Choo. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Boujee”, which means aspiring to be higher than you currently are.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)



On the work front, after making her mark in the television industry, Mrunal made her acting debut in Marathi cinema. She was a part of the Marathi film Vitti Dandu, which was released in 2014.

Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s Super 30, in which she was cast opposite Hrithik Roshan. Last, she was seen in Jersey with Shahid Kapoor.

Next, Mrunal will be seen in Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dasani, in Pipa with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli. The actress also has Gumrah with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sita Raman with Dulquer Salmaan.

