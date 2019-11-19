Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mrunal Thakur Joins Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, Says Was Bowled Over by Film's Passionate Emotional Journey

Director Gowtam Tinnamuri stated that Mrunal Thakur's performance in Super 30 convinced him that the actress would be perfect for his film, Jersey remake opposite Shahid Kapoor .

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mrunal Thakur Joins Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, Says Was Bowled Over by Film's Passionate Emotional Journey
Director Gowtam Tinnamuri stated that Mrunal Thakur's performance in Super 30 convinced him that the actress would be perfect for his film, Jersey remake opposite Shahid Kapoor .

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who wooed the audience with her performances in movies like "Super 30" and "Batla House", will now be seen as the female lead in Shahid Kapoor's "Jersey".

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie.

Excited about sharing screen space with Shahid, Mrunal said: "I'm super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in 'Jersey'. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey.

"It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two-plus hours. So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn't get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can't wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!"

Looking at the original version, Mrunal's character will be the anchor to Shahid's, who goes on an emotional journey against all odds to play cricket for the country in his mid 30's, when it's time for most people to retire from competitive sports.

On casting Mrunal, Gowtam said: "After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal on my mind for the lead opposite him, I loved her performance and confidence in 'Super 30' opposite Hrithik Roshan and felt she's perfectly fit for the part in Jersey and will do full justice to the role."

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram