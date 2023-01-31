Last year, actress Mrunal Thakur marked her Telugu debut opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan with the period romance drama, Sita Ramam. The film went on to become a raging hit at the box office and won her wide acclaim. And now, she will be starring alongside one of Telugu cinema’s youngest stars, Nani in her next south venture.

The untitled project marks Nani’s 30th film in an acting career spanning 15 years. It is an emotional family drama – reportedly about a father and a daughter - and is directed by debutant Shouryuv. This morning, the shoot was kicked off with a mahurat shot in Hyderabad. The launch event was graced by megastar Chiranjeevi. Sita Ramam makers – producer C Aswani Dutt and director Hanu Raghavapudi – were also present. The cast and crew were all smiles as they posed together for pictures. As per reports, the film is likely to be shot across Mumbai, Coonoor and Goa too.

Mrunal has been shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai as she has been busy prepping for the film. She has also been engaging in workshops as part of her character prep. Talking about the film, she says, “I’m sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It’s a really heart-warming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I’m looking forward to working with Nani. It’s an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in.”

Taking to social media, she shared a picture from the launch and wrote, “Gratitude, Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Speaking to News18 exclusively earlier, Mrunal had also revealed that she is in talks with the makers of Sita Ramam for another Telugu film. “I’m doing another film with the makers of Sita Ramam. They haven’t offered me a film yet but I would love to be a part of a Vyjayanthi Movies film. They’re thinking of something nice and extraordinary. If I do a South film, it has to be with the production house and Dutt sir.” She further added, “I truly believe that some people don’t just make films but create cinema. There have been very few people I met in my life who make movies because they’re so passionate about it. And that’s what I love about Dutt sir and Hanu sir. So, yes, the audience will surely see me doing more Telugu films.”

On a related note, Mrunal will also be seen headlining Hindi films like Aankh Micholi, Pippa and Pooja Meri Jaan. And earlier today, it was announced that one of other upcoming films, Gumraah co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, will hit the screens on April 7, 2023. The crime thriller based on true events will see her playing a cop and showcase an intense face-off between her and Aditya.

Read all the Latest Movies News here