Actress Mrunal Thakur has brought tears to the eyes of many with her performance and sheer simplicity in the romantic historical drama Sita Ramam. Mrunal has emerged as a top actress, starring in superhit films like Jersey, Super 30, and Dhamaka, to name a few. Recently, the 30-year-old attracted the attention of movie buffs and social media users after speculations of the female lead role in Tamil actor Suriya’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 42. However, the latest reports suggest that Mrunal is not a part of the film, contrary to the rumours.

According to the media portal ETimes, the producer of Suriya 42, KE Gnanavel Raja, has dismissed the speculations of Mrunal being cast as a female lead in director Siruthai Siva’s ambitious project. It was earlier reported that Suriya 42 would have been Mrunal’s Kollywood debut. She would have appeared in flashbacks in the film, and her character was deemed to be pivotal to the story.

Touted to be a period fantasy drama, Suriya 42 boasts a cast ensemble of Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, and also Bollywood diva Disha Patani. Suriya 42 marks Disha’s debut in the Tamil film industry. The Suriya-starrer will be released in ten languages. Suriya 42 is produced under the banners of Studio Green along with the collaboration of UV Creations.

Meanwhile, speaking of Mrunal, the actress has currently commenced the shooting of her upcoming, yet-to-be-titled Telugu film. Directed by debutant filmmaker Shouryuv, the Sita Ramam actress is cast opposite Telugu star Nani in the film. Billed to be an emotional family drama, the untitled Telugu movie went on floors on January 31. A muhurat shot was also conducted in Hyderabad, prior to the filming.

Besides Mrunal’s forthcoming south venture, she also has her hands full with three Hindi films, namely Aankh Micholi, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Pippa. She is also a part of first-time director Vardhan Ketkar’s Gumrah, opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. The crime thriller is slated to hit the screens on April 7.

