Mrunal Thakur On Meeting Original Jersey Star Nani: He Is 'An Absolute Sweetheart'

Mrunal Thakur’s much-anticipated film Jersey hits the theatres today. The actress is already receiving rave reviews for her constrained yet impactful performance as Vidya in the Hindi remake of Jersey. The movie that sees Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal in lead roles is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Recently, Mrunal had an accidental but absolutely endearing meeting with the leading man of the original film. Telugu superstar Nani met Mrunal during her shoot in Hyderabad, where she is shooting for her next with Dulquer Salmaan.

The actress was charmed by the humbleness and Nani even shared his excitement for the remake of the film starring Mrunal and Shahid in the lead roles. The Telugu film featured Nani and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. And it was the duo’s performance in the movie that made Mrunal want to be part of the remake. Coincidentally, the original clocks in 3 years since its remake, with both the original and the remake being helmed by Goutam Tinnanuri.

Impressed by Nani’s humble and polite nature, Mrunal Thakur said, “Nani was so humble and such an absolute sweetheart. He even shared with me his excitement to see the remake and I’m looking forward to seeing what he thinks of the remake. When I watched the original film, it was Shraddha and his performance that made me want to work in this film. So I’m glad I got to meet him in person.”

Talking about Jersey, the film stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and Shahid Kapoor’s wife in the film. Pankaj Kapur, Shahid’s father will be starring in the motion picture as well. This will be the first time the father and son duo will be sharing screen space. Pankaj Kapur will be playing the role of a cricket coach to Shahid’s character in the movie. Jersey is a remake of an award-winning Telugu film by the same name, which starred actor Nani as the lead.

The movie was originally slated to be released on the 14th of April, the same day as blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, but was postponed a few days prior to the release. The movie fell in hot water with Rajneesh Jaiswal. The writer claimed that Jersey had plagiarised from his script and put the whole film through legal trouble. Fortunately, the Bombay High Court ruled in Jersey’s favour.

