Actress Mrunal Thakur has carved a special place in the hearts of movie buffs with her spectacular performance as Sita in the critically-acclaimed film Sita Ramam. The Hanu Raghavapudi-directorial, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, touched the hearts of many. Mrunal received an outpour of love and appreciation from the masses. The 30-year-old is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Bollywood flick Selfiee, alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. With Selfiee’s Kudiye Ni Teri soundtrack raging in our chartbusters, Mrunal has bowled us over by dropping a picture of her action avatar, which she sported in the song.

“Vibe of the day,” captioned the tinsel town diva on Instagram. The photo captured the actress dressed in a dapper outfit. Donning a simple white shirt, the actress layered it off with a sleek black, faux leather underbust harness, and a pair of jet-black leather pants, knotted with criss-cross threads from the side. To complement her action-ready outfit, Mrunal strapped on a waist holster bag, accompanied by a set of cut-out black gloves.

The Jersey actress appeared to ditch her graceful Sita Ramam character and brought out a more rugged and resilient persona. In the picture, Mrunal held a rifle in her hand, looking at the distant horizon — as if to spring into action and pack a few powerful punches. Her grim expressions, and open, unruly tresses, completed the diva’s fighter look.

The picture quickly attracted Mrunal’s admirers, who were left gushing at her latest click. “New character in BGMI,” noted one user. “Shot on the heart,” quipped a second fan. “Sita Mahalakshmi in a parallel universe,” pointed out another. Others went all hearts and fire in the comments.

Members from the entertainment fraternity were also impressed by Mrunal’s PUBG-inspired outfit. Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Tina Dutt commented, “Fireeee” to the Sita Ramam actress’ post. Music composers Sachet and Parampara Tandon added smiley emojis in the comment section as well.

Mrunal will be making a cameo in the forthcoming comedy-drama flick. Earlier, while speaking about her role and the Kudiye Ni Teri number, the actress revealed that she had a “blast’ while shooting the song. “Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. I shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song,” she shared.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee will hit the theatres on February 24.

