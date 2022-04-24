Mrunal Thakur Says She Was Naïve to Leave TV: ‘Was Jobless, Broke, No Scripts Came My Way’

Mrunal Thakur was seen in the film, Jersey, that released a day back. A remake of the Telugu film by the same name, the film also starred Shahid Kapoor, and Mrunal played the female protagonist. Those who have been following her work would know that she is a talented and dependable actress. She had started out from the TV industry and has reached a place now which many can only dream about. Now, in the latest Humans of Bombay post, Mrunal opened up about her journey as an actor, and even before that.

Mrunal, like most of us, was smitten by the filmy world and always imagined herself to be one of the characters. However, she was studying to be a dentist. She revealed, “Movies have been my escape. I’d put myself in the shoes of characters & think, ‘If I was Geet from Jab We Met, would I have also run?’ And when I got a phone with a camera, I made it my friend. I’d record myself delivering movie dialogues all day. But the career I was pursuing was the opposite–I was studying to be a dentist. Watching 3 idiots did it for me–I spoke to Dad, ‘I want to act.’ Surprised, he asked, ‘Are you sure?’ But when replied, ‘It’ll make me happy,’ he gave me his blessing.”

She started auditioning and landed a role in TV. She said, “I was in college when I started auditioning. It was intimidating; I’d be in rooms where everyone competed for the same role. The thought, ‘Do I have it in me?’ made me question myself. But after months of failed auditions, not giving up paid off–I got my 1st role in a TV serial! It would be telecasted daily at 7.30 pm; my family would excitedly watch me. Dad even flew down to Mumbai to take a photo under my serial’s hoarding.”

She left the industry when she landed a role in Love Sonia. However, she then faced her set of struggles. “I was a hard worker & because of that I got my 1st film—Love Sonia! I thought it was my ticket to Bollywood; I left the TV industry. But I was naive, because once the applause stopped, I was jobless. No scripts came my way, & if I’d be called for auditions, I’d get rejected. I was broke. I called Dad & cried, ‘I’m in a crisis.’ But he said, ‘I believe in your talent’,” the actress revealed.

It was Super 30 that changed things for her. Mrunal revealed, “His words pushed me to audition for Super 30. I recall, the process took about 11 months! To sustain, I did ads, I didn’t want to borrow from home. At the end, I got a call from the director & to my surprise, he said, ‘Congratulations!’ I screamed with joy; I’d be acting alongside Hrithik Roshan! Super 30 got me recognition & finally people knew who ‘Mrunal Thakur’ was. Then Tooofan happened & now, Jersey! After watching Shahid Kapoor for years, I still can’t believe I’m next to him on screen!”

“Getting here was tough but I hope to inspire girls to follow their dreams. Through my work, I want to bring stories that inspire! And I wish that one day, I share the screen with my idol, Meryl Streep! I often wonder, ‘What if Dad had said no to my plea?’ I wouldn’t have chosen to do what I loved. But he didn’t. He believed in me, & then I believed in me, & that made all the difference,” she concluded. See the post here:

Well, we are happy that Mrunal’s father had given her the much needed push, and the motivation. Otherwise, the nation would have missed seeing such a talented actress on the screen.

