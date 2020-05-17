Mrunal Thakur Shares Quirky Throwback Moments with Abhimanyu Dassani

Actress Mrunal Thakur shared a few quirky throwback moments with co-star Abhimanyu Dassani from the set of their upcoming film Aankh Micholi.

Mrunal took to Instagram and shared her efforts to wake up Abhimanyu, who is fast asleep on a chair. In the next video, the son of actress Bhagyshree is seen sleeping on a couch.

"Who said Mr. Abhimanyu Dassani is sleeping? No no no No no no ... he's meditating guys. Jab hum Europe mein they (When we were in Europe)! Jane kaha Gaye woh din (Where did those days go?)... #Aankh micholi #naptime".

Directed by Umesh Shukla, Aankh Micholi also features Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. Sachin-Jigar have composed the music.

The film is about a family of misfits.

Apart from this, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey and Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan.

