CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » Movies » Mrunal Thakur Steals a Million Hearts In Semi-Ethnic Ensemble; Check It Out
1-MIN READ

Mrunal Thakur Steals a Million Hearts In Semi-Ethnic Ensemble; Check It Out

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 14:29 IST

Hyderabad, India

She also added a few statement rings on her fingers and kept her sleek straightened hair open.

She also added a few statement rings on her fingers and kept her sleek straightened hair open.

Mrunal was seen in a brocade work mustard jacket with royal blue pants.

Mrunal Thakur’s steal-worthy wardrobe gives major fashion goals to her fans. The actress’ style sense is impeccable, whether she’s dressed in an ethnic outfit, street-style fashion, or for the red carpet. She recently stole our hearts with her drool-worthy look. Mrunal was seen in a brocade work mustard jacket with royal blue pants. Keeping everything subtle, she just added a heavy pair of earrings and very light makeup. She also added a few statement rings on her fingers and kept her sleek straightened hair open.

She captioned her post, “On a mini work tour before the year ends! Thank you, Bengaluru.” Her followers and fans filled the comments section with love and compliments.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, the actress impressed her fans in a stunning pastel pantsuit, putting a fresh spin on traditional power dressing. The fashionista wore a lovely lilac pantsuit that she paired with a white shirt and a pastel satin tie.

Mrunal wore white pointed heels, matching her shirt. She accessorised simply but stylishly, with stud earrings and statement rings. Mrunal’s well-defined eyes, glossy lips and well-contoured cheeks complemented her boss-lady look, which she complemented with soft natural curls.

It was not the first time Mrunal aced a pantsuit look. She looked stunning in a festive pantsuit for Marks & Spencer’s Fusion Collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. Her ensemble included a three-quarter sleeved blazer, three-quarter length pants in brocade weaves, and a rust-colour palette. She wore it with an orange inner and accessorised with a layered necklace and metallic strappy heels. She went for dewy metallic makeup, kohled eyes, and glossy lips.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. Mrunal Thakur
first published:December 29, 2022, 14:29 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 14:29 IST
Read More