Mrunal Thakur Talks About Times When She Would Feel Jumping off Mumbai Local Train | Read On

Actor Mrunal Thakur opened up about the hardships she faced during her initial career days. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how she wanted to pursue a career in crime journalism and wanted to be on television, but her parents wanted her to become a dentist. Mrunal also talked about how she gave several auditions and self-doubted herself when nothing good seemed to happen in her life.

“There were a lot of responsibilities as well. At that time, I used to think that if I didn’t do this well, I would be nowhere. I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want. I wanted to do something different and I would give auditions back then. There were many points where I felt like I was good for nothing,” Mrunal Thakur said talking to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

The actor went on to reveal having suicidal thoughts back then and said, “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off.”

The actor also talked about the reasons behind such thoughts and added that living alone in a city like Mumbai is not easy. “When you choose a course, it looks very fun on the outside but until you do it, you don’t realise that you didn’t sign up for this, this is something else. That is what was happening with me. I am a creative person. I can’t write scripts. There was a subject called literature… I don’t like reading, I am more of a listener, I like watching things. I used to feel, ‘What did I sign up for?’ There was that self-doubt. I was staying away from my family. At the age of 17-18, living alone in a city like Mumbai is not easy. You have to take care of your rent and food. You have to account for every rupee. And because my father is a banker, if I withdrew even ₹500 from my account, he would get to know,” she added.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Toofaan along with Farhan Akhtar. It was a sports drama directed and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Mrunal will be next seen in Jersey along with Shahid Kapoor.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.