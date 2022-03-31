Mrunal Thakur To Star In ‘Dear Zindagi’ Director Gauri Shinde’s Next Project? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Shahid Kapoor co-starrer Jersey has been busy in the promotions of the film. The Toofaan actress is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Maintaining the trajectory, the actress on Wednesday night shared all smiles pictures with ‘English Vinglish’ director Gauri Shinde.

The actress took pictures with the immensely talented director, Gauri whose last film was Dear Zindagi with Alia Bhatt and Shahrukh Khan. After the snaps were shared online there are speculations that Mrunal will be directing Gauri Shinde’s next project.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal Thakur shared cute pictures of them together with the caption - “Oh Hello, Dream Director”, and added a couple of heart emoticons.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans started dropping heart and lovestruck emoticons as they loved the duo coming together for a film.

Advertisement

While not much is known about the project, fans are excited to see what comes of this collaboration.

Meanwhile, Mrunal is currently promoting her next, Jersey with Shahid Kapoor which is slated to release in cinemas on the 14th of April.

Earlier in an interview with The Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur reacted to the locking of her film Jersey’s release date. At the time, the actress said that she is having mixed feelings – she is relieved yet nervous. She shared that when the makers finalised the date, she was happy and literally dancing but she is more nervous as the release is coming closer.

Speaking with the news outlet, Mrunal said, “I was happy, of course, when the makers decided it. I was literally dancing. But I am more nervous because the release is coming closer. What I am relaxed about is that it is coming to theatres. The conditions are better now."

During the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, several industries, sectors, and organisations, including the Indian film industry, were affected. With things getting better now, people are gradually shifting to the pre-COVID work environment but not without masks and sanitisers. While Jersey would mark Mrunal’s first release in theatres after the Covid-19 pandemic set in, she had a digital platform release in 2021.

Speaking on her work front, Mrunal is busy with her debut Telugu film. Talking about the yet-to-be-titled project, the actress shared that she felt glad that she could get to travel after a long time. The actor revealed that she will complete the last schedule of the film soon, and the shooting is taking place in Russia.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.